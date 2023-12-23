The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.