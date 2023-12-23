The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

