The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $69.46 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

