Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) versus OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Financial Review

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and OPAL Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $197.62 0.06 OPAL Fuels $235.53 million 3.97 $11.32 million $0.77 7.04

Profitability

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A OPAL Fuels 11.06% -0.80% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and OPAL Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. 0 1 0 0 2.00 OPAL Fuels 1 0 5 0 2.67

OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $13.51, indicating a potential upside of 149.26%. Given OPAL Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd..

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business. In addition, the company provides district heating and cooling, and energy services; and develops LNG terminals and pipes. Further, it engages in the real estate development activities; and leasing and management of land and buildings. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Gas Company and changed its name to Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. in July 1893. The company was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.