Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.82 on Friday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

