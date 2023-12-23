TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

TPI Composites Trading Up 22.3 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.81 million. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

