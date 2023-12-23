TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

