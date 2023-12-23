Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

