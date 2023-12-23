Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.60. 26,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 575,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $748.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.05.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

