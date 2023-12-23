TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.15.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.