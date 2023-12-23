Truist Financial Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

