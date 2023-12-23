Truist Financial Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $229.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.74%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

