Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

NYSE:TNP opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $707.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.