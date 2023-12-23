UBS Group Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $79.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Centene by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.