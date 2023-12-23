UBS Group Lowers Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

