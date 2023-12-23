Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Unilever stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,987,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

