Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

UNP opened at $243.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

