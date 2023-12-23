Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAL opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Valaris has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts predict that Valaris will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

