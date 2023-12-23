Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

