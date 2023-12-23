Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.