Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1,378.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $216.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $171.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

