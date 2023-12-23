Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 418546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

