Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 418546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
