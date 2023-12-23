Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $157.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

