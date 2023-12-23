Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shell by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

SHEL opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

