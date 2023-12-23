Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average is $307.13.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

