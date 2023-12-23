Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,577,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

