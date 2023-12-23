Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

