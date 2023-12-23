Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 680 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

