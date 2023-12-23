Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $124,783.20 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $873,300.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

VTYX opened at $2.21 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.15.

Ventyx Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,056,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

