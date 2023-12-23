Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

VERA stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $704.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

