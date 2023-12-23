VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total value of $409,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,306 shares in the company, valued at $104,848,545.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total value of $409,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,848,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

