Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.52 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

