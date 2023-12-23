Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $203.52 and a one year high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.