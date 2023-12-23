Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.52 and a 12 month high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.