Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $279.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.64.

NYSE:VMC opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average of $213.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

