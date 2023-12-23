Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
WBA stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $38.76.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
