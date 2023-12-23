Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $53,168,468.68 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

