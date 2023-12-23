Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.