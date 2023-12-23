Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

