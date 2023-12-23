Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 4.3%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.16. 7,477,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 20,829,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

