Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

