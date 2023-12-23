Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 542 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

