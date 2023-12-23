Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

