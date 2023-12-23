Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,378 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

