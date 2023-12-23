Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 85,336 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

