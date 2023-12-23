Wei-Ming Shao Sells 500 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,588.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $619.24 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $622.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 480.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

