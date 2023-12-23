Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $351.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $351.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.63.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $325.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

