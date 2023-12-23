Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,092 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

