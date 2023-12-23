Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

WPM opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

