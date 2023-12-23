William W. Verity Sells 2,274 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $118.64 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

